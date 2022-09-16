Ukraine counter-offensive won't change Russia's plans – Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's recent counter-offensive will not change Russia's plans, Vladimir Putin has said in his first public comments on the matter, News.az reports citing Gazeta.ru.

In a remarkable feat, Ukrainian forces say they captured over 8,000 sq km (3,088 sq miles) in six days in the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

But Mr Putin said he was not in a hurry, and the offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region remains on track.

He also noted that Russia had so far not deployed its full forces.

"Our offensive operation in the Donbas is not stopping. They're moving forward - not at a very fast pace - but they are gradually taking more and more territory," he said after a summit in Uzbekistan.

News.Az