Ukraine free to use British weapons on Russian soil, MoD confirms

Ukrainian forces will be free to use weapons gifted by the UK as they continue their advances into Russia, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signalled, News.az reports citing The Times.



War-torn Ukraine has launched a surprise counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s Russia in recent weeks.Its military has begun an excursion into Kursk oblast, a Russian region the other side of Ukraine’s eastern border, with the apparent aim of diverting Moscow’s forces away from land they have invaded.The latest turn in the conflict has sparked concerns about a wider escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.But the MoD has said Ukraine has a “clear right” to use weapons donated by the UK for its self-defence, and stated there had been no change in policy since Labour came to power.

