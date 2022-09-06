Ukraine hints at 'great news' of new military success in east

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian officials said they would announce on Tuesday a major new military success in the east of the country, an unexpected advance just a week after Kyiv declared a big new counter-offensive hundreds of kilometres away in the south, News.az reports citing Reuters.

"Tonight there is going to be great news from President Zelenskiy on (the) counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv region," Zelenskiy advisor Serhiy Leshchenko said on Twitter, referring to the northeastern province around Ukraine's second biggest city.

