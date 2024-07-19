Ukraine inks security agreements with Czech Republic, Slovenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his visit to the UK, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed security agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

The agreements were finalized in Woodstock, where Zelenskyy spoke at the European Political Community Summit, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian president’s website.The document signed between Ukraine and the Czech Republic outline enhanced cooperation in the military-technical field, focusing on areas such as small and large caliber ammunition, small arms and light weapons production, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, and heavy equipment.The agreement stipulates that Ukraine and the Czech Republic will strengthen their ammunition production capacities and establish joint ventures.It is also noted that Prague has already provided Kyiv with military assistance worth almost €400 million and will continue to support it with the same dynamics over the 10 years of the document’s validity. The Czech Republic will also explore options for the supply of additional military equipment, taking into account Ukrainian needs.According to the agreement signed between Ukraine and Slovenia, the latter will also assist in the training of the Ukrainian military within the framework of the EU Mission EUMAM. In addition, the countries will cooperate in finding sources of funding for the Ukrainian defense industry.The security agreement provides for deepening cooperation in the areas of information and cybersecurity, fighting organized crime, intelligence and counterintelligence, and humanitarian demining.Ukraine has now signed a total of 25 bilateral security agreements with various countries.

News.Az