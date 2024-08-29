Ukraine is ready to ensure the transit of Azerbaijani gas to the EU - President's office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is ready to transport Azerbaijani, Kazakh and "any other" gas to Europe after the contract with Gazprom expires, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president's office Mikhail Podolyak said in an interview with YouTube channel Novosti Live, News.az reports.

"If any European country considers it necessary to receive Kazakh, Azerbaijani, or other gas, we are ready to transport it," he said.According to Podolyak, Ukraine is ready to transport "any transit gas that will come from Central Asian countries" upon the appropriate request and settlement of legal aspects. "If there are appropriate logistics, if there is a request and everything is legally structured, there is a contract where Ukraine's transit role is separately specified, then we can talk about it," he added.

