Ukraine liberated one more village in Kherson Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Kherson Region’s village of Ivanivka, the relevant statement was made by the 60th Separate Infantry Brigade on Facebook, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

“Thanks to the coordinated work of the Ukrainian military from the 60th Separate Infantry Brigade, we have established control over another settlement. Nothing but terrible memories and ‘dead’ military equipment have left in Ivanivka,” the report states.

News.Az