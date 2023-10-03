Ukraine must win war before joining NATO, EU: Slovakia's foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine must win its war against Russia before joining NATO and the EU, Slovakia’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Anadolu.

“Ukraine must first win the war. This is a necessary precondition,” Miroslaw Wachowski said at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"So, we must do everything we can to help Ukraine win this war and regain its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Noting that he returned from Kyiv this morning, Wachowski said that Ukrainians are doing "their best and we must help them."

News.Az