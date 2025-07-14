Ukraine offers underground storage for Azerbaijan’s natural gas to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is exploring greater cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector, including the storage and transportation of natural gas, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

The statement came after 13th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We are open to new formats of cooperation in the gas sector. Specifically, Ukraine is offering its underground gas storage facilities to serve as an international gas hub. Our underground storage facilities are the largest in Europe and are available to foreign companies under a customs warehouse regime,” said German Galushchenko, Ukrainian Minister of Energy and co-chair of the commission.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing the transit potential of both countries by developing transport corridors, particularly the Middle Corridor.

“We greatly appreciate the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with Ukraine. Support in the energy sector has been especially vital, helping us maintain stability in our energy system under difficult conditions,” said Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk.

He noted that, alongside the signing of a roadmap, both sides discussed further steps to deepen cooperation. These include joint energy projects, the development of renewable energy sources, and involving Ukrainian companies in the modernization of Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure.

“Ukraine is interested in strengthening partnerships with Azerbaijani companies in energy, infrastructure, and innovation. We are open to new investments and projects,” the deputy minister added.

Kolesnyk also expressed the readiness of both public and private Ukrainian companies to participate in joint energy initiatives, particularly in cooperation with SOCAR and other Azerbaijani partners.

“Ukraine and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership in the energy sector, opening up new prospects for cooperation and contributing to the energy security of both countries,” the statement concluded.

News.Az