Ukraine proposes gas transit to Slovakia in 2025, bypassing Russian gas

Ukraine has reaffirmed its willingness to transit gas to Slovakia in 2025, but with a key condition: the gas must not originate from Russia, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a development that follows Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's assertions about continued reliance on the Ukrainian pipeline in 2025, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has been clear that Kyiv is prepared to supply EU countries with any gas that is not Russian. He emphasized the conclusion of the current transit agreement, stating, "From January 1, 2025, the contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will not be extended”, the Voice of America cites Shmyhal.During discussions held yesterday, December 16, with the Slovakian Prime Minister, Shmyhal reiterated Ukraine's commitment to supplying gas to the EU post-2024, provided it does not originate from Russia. Additionally, Shmyhal confirmed to Fico that Kyiv does not intend to extend its agreement with Russia regarding the transit of Russian gas.Meanwhile, Slovakia previously secured a long-term contract with Gazprom. Slovakia's Ministry of Economy head, Denisa Saková, disclosed yesterday that the EU's demand for Russian gas is set to reach 15 billion cubic meters in 2025. She also mentioned that Slovakia is actively seeking new partners capable of supplying gas through Ukraine's gas transport system over the next 2-3 years.Shmyhal has called on the West to maintain pressure on Russia through sanctions, focusing specifically on the energy sector. The transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, initially signed in 2019, still sees Slovakia and Austria as major consumers of Russian gas.

