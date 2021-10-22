Ukraine shuts schools as coronavirus death toll hits new record

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday a new COVID-19 lockdown is not on the cards, as advisers warned that acting early with lighter measures to cut rising case numbers would reduce the need for tougher restrictions later, Reuters reports.

Johnson's government has said there is no need yet to introduce a "Plan B" involving mask mandates, work-from-home orders and vaccine passports, though such measures could be introduced if more people do not come forward for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine fell behind in the race for vaccine supplies this year and so far only 6.8 million in a population of 41 million are fully vaccinated.

Infections have soared after a lull in the summer. Official data showed a record 614 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 546 on Thursday.

News.Az

News.Az