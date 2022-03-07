Ukraine switches to wartime economy: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Ukraine is negotiating with all international organizations and countries for financial assistance, News.Az cited Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying.

The European Investment Bank agreed to redirect 639 million euros from other projects to help Ukraine, and the Cabinet of Ministers has already adopted the necessary documents for this.

"Hundreds of foreign companies close production and prohibit the sale of their goods in Russia. While Russia is losing on all fronts, we must quickly switch to a wartime economy," the head of government said.

Shmyhal noted that this implies clear planning of needs, and the state has already begun placing state orders with enterprises to meet critical needs.

"It's not just about weapons, it's about food, medicine, fuel, etc. We are obliged to provide the country with everything it needs,” he added.

