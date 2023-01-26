News.az
Denys Shmyhal
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv to receive 400 generators from Poland
22 Jan 2026-09:13
Ukraine approves 500+ drone models for military use
05 Jan 2026-14:40
Sweden helps fund 400 drones for Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries
07 Nov 2025-14:35
Estonia to invest millions in Starlink systems for Ukraine’s military
05 Nov 2025-14:55
Ukrainian and Slovak Prime Ministers to hold talks in Slovakia
17 Oct 2025-14:35
Canada appoints Chrystia Freeland as Special Representative for Ukraine’s reconstruction
17 Sep 2025-09:15
Ukraine parliament to dismiss government on July 16 amid cabinet reshuffle
15 Jul 2025-17:03
Zelenskiy, Trump discuss possible replacement of Ukraine’s US envoy
07 Jul 2025-13:47
Ukrainian premier appreciates Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid
06 Sep 2024-13:20
Russia launched 55 missiles aimed at Ukraine's
26 Jan 2023-15:12
