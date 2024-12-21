Ukraine targets Kazan with drone strikes in Russian territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine struck deep into Russian territory on Saturday with drone attacks targeting the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 1000 kilometres from the front lines.Local authorities reported that eight drones hit the city, damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, but no casualties were reported.Tatarstan’s governor, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed six drones struck residential buildings, one hit an industrial site, and another was shot down over a river.A video verified by The Associated Press and shared on local Telegram channel Astra showed a drone crashing into the upper floors of a high-rise building.Following the attacks, flights were suspended at Kazan Airport, and all mass gatherings scheduled for Saturday and Sunday were cancelled.Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, consistent with its policy of maintaining operational secrecy.The attack follows a Ukrainian strike on Friday using US-supplied missiles on Russia’s Kursk region, which killed six people, including a child.Ukrainian authorities reported that a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv had killed at least one person and injured 13 others just hours before.​​Moscow asserted the strike on Kyiv was in retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on Russian territory earlier in the week, using American-made weapons.Meanwhile, Russian forces launched 113 drones into Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine’s Air Force shooting down 57 and likely jamming another 56, according to Ukrainian officials.In Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed eight people were injured in drone strikes on the regional capital on Friday night.US President Joe Biden last month authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles to target deeper within Russia, easing restrictions on the use of longer-range weapons.Officials said the decision was in response to Russia deploying thousands of North Korean troops to strengthen its war effort.

News.Az