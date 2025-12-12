Ukraine to receive $5B in U.S. weapons by 2025 via PURL

As of December 2025, over 20 countries are purchasing U.S. weapons for Ukraine through the PURL initiative.

By the end of 2025, Ukraine is set to receive roughly $5 billion in U.S.-made weapons and military equipment through PURL, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska told Suspilne in an interview, News.Az reports.

She said Ukraine is receiving most of its air defense systems via PURL from U.S. military stockpiles. With Russian forces striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure daily, Kyiv’s top priority is air defense—and PURL is delivering on that need.

According to Šekerinska, Ukraine is getting air defenses from the United States in significant quantities. Still, the country needs more systems, especially now as Russian forces intensify attacks on energy facilities.

Šekerinska noted that shipments of U.S. weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces move through Poland and Romania. Deliveries are continuous - every day, without interruption.

After Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency in January 2025, he halted free military aid to Ukraine. In response, the PURL mechanism launched in the summer of 2025: NATO countries (excluding the United States) purchase U.S. weapons and then transfer them to Ukraine.

More than 20 countries have joined PURL so far. Notably, two non-NATO countries - Australia and New Zealand - joined the program in December.

With PURL program Ukraine defines the weapons, military equipment, and gear it needs and submits requests to NATO countries. PURL participants make financial contributions, and once the funds are in, the United States ships the weapons to the buyers. Only then do the buyers transfer the U.S.-made weapons to Kyiv. It’s not a very fast process, but it is steady and ongoing.

