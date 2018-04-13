Ukraine to supply raw materials for Azerbaijan's industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's state enterprise Kharkiv Electrotyazhmash will supply the necessary raw materials for production of industrial goods at the Sumgait Technologies Park (STP), the STP told Trend on April 13.

A deal on cooperation was signed by Director General of STP Emin Mammadov and the acting director of SE Plant Electrotyazhmash Dmitry Kostyuk.

Under the agreement, the parties will be engaged in development of the country's industrial sectors in the future and will unite efforts to create new technologies.

The deal also stipulates cooperation in the personnel capacity building and exchange of experience.

The Sumgait Technologies Park is the largest enterprise realizing new infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's electric power industry. The STP manufactures products for electric power engineering and machine building. These are particularly different types of cables, transformers, high voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, etc.

News.Az

News.Az