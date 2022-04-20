Ukraine unveils losses of Russia as of 20 April

Ukraine has announced losses of the Russian military as of 20 April, News.az reports.

As of April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated about 20,900 Russian servicemen.

Moreover, Ukraine has destroyed Russian military equipments that listed below:

tanks - 815 units;

armored combat vehicles - 2087 units;

artillery systems - 391 units;

MLRS - 136 units;

air defense systems - 67 units;aircraft - 171 units;

helicopters - 150 units;

automotive equipment - 1504 units;

ships / boats - 8 units;

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 165 units;

special equipment - 27 units;

launchers OTRK / TRK - 4 units.

