Ukraine warns of fresh 'provocations', shelling near occupied nuclear plant

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency warned of fresh Russian "provocations" on Saturday at an occupied nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, while the exiled mayor of the town where the plant is located said it had come under fresh shelling, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Enerhodar mayor Dmytro Orlov, who evacuated to Kyiv-controlled territory in April, wrote on Telegram that local residents had informed him of fresh Russian shelling in the direction of the town’s industrial zone and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Saturday. It was not clear if any shells hit the grounds of the plant.

News.Az