News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Nuclear Plant
Tag:
Nuclear Plant
IAEA warns of nuclear risks as Zaporizhzhia loses backup power
20 Feb 2026-16:55
Russia warns against US nuclear plant plan in Armenia
13 Feb 2026-15:08
Russia seeks to link Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to its power grid
06 Feb 2026-13:50
Japan suspends work at world's largest nuclear plant after alarm
22 Jan 2026-11:34
What Russia’s plan for a Moon nuclear plant really means
25 Dec 2025-09:30
Uzbekistan and Russia sign deals for first nuclear plant
26 Sep 2025-22:57
Fire breaks out at nuclear plant after Russia claims downing Ukrainian drone
24 Aug 2025-10:40
No radiation spike in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, authorities confirm
29 Jul 2025-23:48
Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear plant to install first reactor shell by late 2025
28 Feb 2025-09:01
Russia alleges Ukraine intends to target Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
17 Aug 2024-15:26
Latest News
Major accident in Nepal: 18 dead, dozens injured -
VIDEO
$1.5 billion Trump Tower set to be Australia’s tallest building
Mass death of grebes spotted in Caspian Sea
Sony unveils tech to track sources of AI-generated music
UK fund giant funds $1B for global nature projects
3.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Almaz Tazhybai: “C6 opens a new chapter of strategic integration for Central Asia and Azerbaijan” - INTERVIEW
Blizzard pounds US Northeast, millions under alerts
South Korea, Brazil boost trade and mineral ties
Delta plane sparks grass fire at Savannah airport, makes emergency landing -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31