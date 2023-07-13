Ukraine's Air Force says it shot down Russian drones and missiles overnight

Ukraine's Air Force says it shot down Russian drones and missiles overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's air defenses shot down a barrage of weapons launched by Russia overnight, including missiles and 20 Iran-made drones, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday.

In a statement on Telegram, the Air Force said attack drones fired by Russian forces were destroyed mostly in the Kyiv region. Russia also fired two cruise missiles from the Black Sea and one ballistic missile from Crimea, it said.

“Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile firing groups of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy attack,” the statement added.

Earlier Thursday, Ukrainian officials said one person died and two others were injured in Kyiv after air defenses intercepted Russian drones, marking the third successive night of airstrikes on the capital.

News.Az