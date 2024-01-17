Ukraine’s president says work in progress to hold ‘global peace summit’

Ukraine and Switzerland have started work on organizing a “global peace summit,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Today, our teams have already begun work on organizing such a summit. Not World War 3, but a global peace summit,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Expressing that he held “very productive” talks with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd on Monday, Zelenskyy said that they discussed the possibility of holding such a summit at the leaders’ level.

Zelenskyy went on to say that he invites every leader and country that “respects peace and international law” to join the summit.

“Peace must be the answer,” Zelenskyy added.

During a joint press conference with Zelenskyy on Monday, Amherd said that Switzerland is ready to and will organize a high-level conference "to make the peace process a success."

