NASA's Curiosity finds organic molecules never seen before on Mars

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NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered the most diverse collection of organic molecules ever found on the Red Planet, including seven compounds never previously detected.

According to reports from April 21, 2026, the findings stem from a complex "wet chemistry" experiment conducted in the Glen Torridon region of Gale Crater, News.Az reports, citing JPL.NASA.gov.

Using a chemical called TMAH to break down rock samples, the rover identified over 20 carbon-containing molecules, some of which have been preserved in Martian clay for approximately 3.5 billion years.

Among the new discoveries is a nitrogen heterocycle, a ring-shaped molecule that serves as a precursor to DNA and RNA. The rover also identified benzothiophene, a sulfur-rich compound often found in meteorites. While these organic molecules are considered the "building blocks of life," scientists emphasize that they are not definitive proof of ancient biology, as they could also have been formed through geological processes or delivered by meteorites. However, the discovery confirms that the Martian subsurface can preserve complex organic material despite billions of years of harsh radiation, significantly increasing the odds that signs of past life might still be found.

News.Az