Fire destroys dozens of homes in Philippines, over 300 displaced

Fire destroys dozens of homes in Philippines, over 300 displaced

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A large fire swept through a densely populated neighborhood in the Philippines, destroying dozens of homes and forcing more than 300 residents to flee, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out late Tuesday in a barangay area of Bacolod City, rapidly spreading through closely packed houses, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

At least 103 families, totaling 307 people, were displaced after the fire hit Purok Ramon Magsaysay Dawis, according to city officials.

Initial assessments show that 27 homes were completely destroyed, while 10 others were damaged. Authorities warned that the figures could rise as inspections continue.

Local emergency teams were deployed to assist affected residents, many of whom have been relocated to temporary evacuation centers.

Officials are providing basic support, including shelter and essential supplies, as recovery efforts begin.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire, and further assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of densely populated communities to fast-moving fires, particularly in areas with closely built housing structures.

News.Az