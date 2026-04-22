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OpenAI eyes up to $1.5B for private equity venture

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OpenAI eyes up to $1.5B for private equity venture
Source: Bloomberg

OpenAI is in discussions to commit as much as $1.5 billion to a new joint venture with private equity firms, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.

According to FT, OpenAI plans to contribute an initial $500 million in equity to the joint venture—internally referred to as “DeployCo”—which is expected to be valued at $10 billion as part of a funding round anticipated to close in early May.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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