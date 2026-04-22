OpenAI eyes up to $1.5B for private equity venture
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Source: Bloomberg
OpenAI is in discussions to commit as much as $1.5 billion to a new joint venture with private equity firms, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times.
According to FT, OpenAI plans to contribute an initial $500 million in equity to the joint venture—internally referred to as “DeployCo”—which is expected to be valued at $10 billion as part of a funding round anticipated to close in early May.
By Nijat Babayev