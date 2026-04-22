North Korea, Russia boost law enforcement cooperation

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North Korea and Russia have agreed to expand cooperation and exchanges in law enforcement following high-level talks in Pyongyang, signaling deepening ties between the two countries.

According to state media, North Korea’s Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop met Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Tuesday at the Assembly Hall in the capital, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The discussions centered on sharing expertise and achievements in policing, as well as identifying new areas for collaboration between internal security agencies.

Officials described the meeting as taking place in a “friendly atmosphere,” reflecting increasingly close relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Kolokoltsev arrived in the North Korean capital on Monday for an official working visit.

Relations between the two countries have strengthened significantly in recent years. In 2024, Russia and North Korea formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership, including a mutual defense commitment in the event of external aggression.

The growing partnership has also extended into military cooperation. In August 2025, North Korea reportedly sent around 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to assist with mine clearance operations.

This followed earlier reports from South Korea’s intelligence agency claiming that Pyongyang had deployed approximately 15,000 troops to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, with significant casualties reported.

The latest agreement on law enforcement cooperation highlights the broader expansion of Russia–North Korea relations, spanning security, military, and strategic coordination as geopolitical tensions continue to shape alliances.

News.Az