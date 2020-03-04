Ukraine’s President Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal as new prime minister

Ukraine’s President Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal as new prime minister

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has nominated Denis Shmygal as the new prime minister and asked Verkhovna Rada (parliament) to approve his candidate, says a draft decree posted on the parliament’s website on Wednesday.

The document is entitled ‘Draft Decree on Appointing D.A. Shmygal as Prime Minister of Ukraine', TASS reports.

Earlier, Ukraine’s parliament had approved the resignation of Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, which entailed resignation of the government.

In Goncharuk’s cabinet, Shmygal was a deputy prime minister and the Communities and Territories Development Minister.

