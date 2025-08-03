Ukrainian drone strike ignites large blaze at Russian oil depot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local officials reported that debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank at the oil depot in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

A Ukrainian drone strike overnight ignited a major fire at an oil depot near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, according to Russian officials, amid ongoing exchanges of attacks between the two nations, News.Az informs via Irish News.

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, sparked after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram on Sunday.

Videos on social media appear to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi’s airport.

Further north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported four people were injured in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday. Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, according to the emergency services, injuring seven people. The Ukrainian air force said on Sunday that Russia launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, but 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations. The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack on Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and injured more than 150. The continued attacks come after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline of August 8 for peace efforts to make progress. He then said on Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine, and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

News.Az