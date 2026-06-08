Somali soccer referee denied US entry, will miss World Cup debut

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The United States denied entry over the weekend to soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had ​been expected to be the first Somali to officiate ‌at a World Cup match.

A FIFA spokesperson said on Monday that Artan will not be able to train and officiate at the World ​Cup - which kicks off on Thursday - after he was ​not allowed to enter the United States, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"FIFA is not ⁠involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and ​has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not ​be changed at present," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, without naming him, said in a statement that a Somali national arrived ​at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was ​deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

The agency did not elaborate on those ‌concerns, ⁠but said the referee underwent routine additional inspection before being denied entry.

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time ​of inspection," the ​CBP said.

The Trump ⁠administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup. Last ​year, Washington imposed a sweeping travel ban on ​citizens of ⁠12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, who was named the Confederation of African Football's Best Male Referee for 2025, had a valid visa, ⁠according to ​media reports. Somalia's embassy in Washington ​did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News.Az