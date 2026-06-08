Human stories behind Nigeria's school kidnapping crisis

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The statistics surrounding school kidnappings in Nigeria are alarming. Hundreds of students have been abducted over the past decade, millions of dollars have been paid in ransom, and entire communities have been traumatized.

Yet behind every number is a family whose life changed in a matter of minutes, News.az reports.

The recent mass abductions in Oyo State have once again highlighted the human cost of Nigeria's security crisis. Parents wait anxiously for news, classrooms stand empty, and communities live with the constant fear that their children could become the next victims.

A mother's nightmare in Yawota

For Aduke Balogun, May 15 began like any other school day.

The mother watched her children leave for the Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, expecting them to return home later that afternoon. Instead, she witnessed armed men in military style clothing approach the area before gunfire shattered the calm.

As panic spread through the community, children and teachers ran in different directions trying to escape.

One of Balogun's daughters, six year old Feranmi, managed to flee. Her eight year old daughter, Kausarat, was not as fortunate.

Kausarat was among dozens of pupils seized by the attackers and taken into nearby forests.

Weeks later, Balogun continued to work at her small roadside stall selling bread, biscuits and soft drinks while waiting for news of her daughter.

Every morning brought a new cycle of hope and despair.

Like many parents, she avoided watching videos circulating online that allegedly showed kidnapped children because she feared what she might see.

Her story reflects the emotional agony experienced by families across Nigeria who are forced to endure uncertainty while waiting for the safe return of loved ones.

"We just want our children back"

Another victim's relative, Grace Ojo, found herself facing a similar nightmare.

Her seven year old grandchild was among those kidnapped from the Baptist school.

As politicians, security experts and government officials debated policy responses, Ojo's concerns remained simple and deeply personal.

She did not ask for compensation, aid or government assistance.

Her plea was straightforward.

"We don't need money, foodstuffs or anything. We just want our children back."

Those words captured the feelings of countless Nigerian families affected by kidnappings over the years.

The teacher who never made it out

Not everyone survived the attacks.

At LA Primary School, one teacher reportedly attempted to escape by climbing through a classroom window when gunmen stormed the compound.

According to colleagues, he was shot dead before he could reach safety.

His death serves as a reminder that educators increasingly find themselves on the front lines of Nigeria's security crisis.

Many teachers in vulnerable rural communities continue to report for work despite growing risks, often with little security protection and limited emergency response capabilities.

For students, teachers are often symbols of safety and stability. When schools become battlegrounds, the psychological impact can be devastating.

The shadow of Chibok still looms

For many Nigerians, every new school kidnapping inevitably recalls one of the country's darkest moments.

In April 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok by Boko Haram militants.

The incident generated global outrage and gave rise to the "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign.

Although many of the girls were eventually released or rescued, dozens remain missing more than a decade later.

Several survivors have spoken publicly about the trauma they endured while held captive.

Some were forced into marriages, subjected to abuse, or spent years separated from their families.

Their experiences continue to shape national discussions about school security and the long term impact of abductions.

Kankara: Hundreds taken in a single night

Another major kidnapping occurred in December 2020 when armed men attacked a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina State.

More than 300 boys were abducted from their dormitories.

Many students later described how they were forced to march through forests for days with little food or water.

Some recalled hearing gunfire and fearing they would never see their families again.

Although the students were eventually released, the psychological scars remained.

Parents reported that many children struggled to return to normal life and were afraid to go back to school.

Jangebe: Girls kidnapped while sleeping

In February 2021, armed men raided a girls' boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara State, abducting nearly 300 students.

Survivors later described waking up to gunfire and confusion as attackers entered the school.

The girls were forced onto vehicles and taken into remote areas.

While most were eventually released, the incident further reinforced fears that educational institutions had become preferred targets for criminal gangs.

Why schools are attractive targets

Schools offer kidnappers several advantages.

Large numbers of children can be seized at once, creating intense public pressure on authorities and families.

Many rural schools lack fences, security personnel, surveillance systems or rapid emergency communication networks.

In remote areas, police or military reinforcements may take hours to arrive.

The result is that schools have become vulnerable symbols of state weakness and attractive targets for groups seeking publicity or ransom payments.

The emotional toll on survivors

The consequences of kidnapping extend far beyond the period of captivity.

Psychologists and humanitarian organizations working with survivors have documented a range of long term effects.

These include:

Anxiety

Depression

Sleep disorders

Post traumatic stress

Fear of returning to school

Difficulty concentrating

Social withdrawal

Many children who survive kidnappings continue to struggle emotionally for years afterward.

Parents also suffer.

Some develop chronic stress and financial hardship after spending savings or selling assets in attempts to secure the release of loved ones.

Communities emptied by fear

The impact is not limited to victims' families.

Following attacks such as those in Oyo State, entire communities often begin to empty.

Residents move to larger towns or cities where they believe security conditions are better.

Farmers abandon fields. Businesses close. Schools experience declining enrollment.

Community leaders in affected areas report that the absence of reliable mobile networks and limited security presence often deepen feelings of vulnerability.

When residents cannot quickly contact authorities during emergencies, fear becomes a constant part of daily life.

A political issue with human consequences

As Nigeria moves toward another election cycle, security will likely dominate political debates.

President Bola Tinubu, like previous leaders, promised to improve security through increased recruitment, better equipment and stronger intelligence capabilities.

However, for families waiting for news of kidnapped children, political promises offer little immediate comfort.

Their focus remains on rescue efforts and reunification.

For them, the crisis is not about election campaigns, statistics or policy discussions.

It is about empty beds, abandoned school uniforms, untouched textbooks and unanswered questions.

More than numbers

The kidnapping crisis in Nigeria is often measured through figures showing ransom payments, casualty totals and security incidents.

Yet those numbers fail to capture the daily reality experienced by affected families.

Behind every abduction is a parent like Aduke Balogun waiting for a child to come home.

Behind every headline is a grandparent like Grace Ojo hoping for one phone call with good news.

And behind every attack is a generation of children whose education, sense of safety and future opportunities are being shaped by fear.

The events in Oyo State are therefore more than another security incident. They are part of a broader story about families struggling to protect their children in a country where schools, places once associated with learning and hope, increasingly find themselves on the front line of a growing security crisis.

News.Az