What does Technip's $1bn LNG deal mean for Mozambique?

What does Technip's $1bn LNG deal mean for Mozambique?

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French engineering company Technip Energies has secured a major contract for the Coral Norte Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project located offshore Mozambique.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning activities for the project, News.az reports.

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The award is valued at more than €1 billion in revenue when combined with previously announced contracts linked to the development, making it one of the company's most significant recent energy projects.

What is the Coral Norte project?

Coral Norte is a floating liquefied natural gas facility that will be deployed in the Rovuma Basin off the coast of Mozambique, one of the world's most promising natural gas regions.

The project is designed to extract natural gas from offshore fields, process it at sea, convert it into liquefied natural gas, and export it to international markets.

Unlike traditional onshore LNG terminals, FLNG facilities perform production, liquefaction, storage, and offloading operations directly offshore.

Who is developing Coral Norte?

The project is being developed by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a consortium led by Italian energy giant Eni and its partners.

The consortium includes:

Eni

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Mozambique's national energy company ENH

XRG, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)

These companies jointly reached a final investment decision for the project in 2025.

Who will execute the contract?

Technip Energies will carry out the project together with its long standing partners:

JGC Corporation of Japan

Samsung Heavy Industries of South Korea

The three companies have previously collaborated on major LNG and FLNG developments around the world.

What is an FLNG facility?

FLNG stands for Floating Liquefied Natural Gas.

It is essentially a floating factory that sits above offshore gas fields and performs several functions:

Gas extraction

Gas treatment

Liquefaction

Storage

Loading onto LNG carriers

The technology eliminates the need for extensive onshore infrastructure and allows companies to develop remote offshore gas resources more efficiently.

Why is Coral Norte important?

Coral Norte is significant because it will substantially increase Mozambique's LNG export capacity.

The facility is expected to produce approximately 3.6 million tonnes of LNG annually.

Once operational, it will double the production capacity of the Coral hub from around 3.4 million tonnes per year to approximately 7 million tonnes annually.

This expansion will strengthen Mozambique's position as one of Africa's leading LNG exporters.

How does the project benefit Mozambique?

The development is expected to generate several benefits for Mozambique.

Increased export revenues

Natural gas exports can provide significant foreign currency earnings and government revenues.

Economic growth

Large energy projects often stimulate broader economic activity through supply chains, services, and infrastructure investments.

Job creation

Construction, operations, logistics, and support services can create employment opportunities for local workers and businesses.

Enhanced global energy role

Mozambique is seeking to establish itself as a major global energy supplier, and projects such as Coral Norte help advance that goal.

Why is Mozambique becoming important in the LNG industry?

Mozambique possesses some of the largest natural gas discoveries made globally during the past two decades.

The Rovuma Basin is estimated to contain vast gas reserves that have attracted investments from major international energy companies.

As demand for LNG continues to grow in Asia, Europe, and other regions, Mozambique is increasingly viewed as a strategic supplier capable of helping diversify global energy sources.

What did Technip Energies say about the project?

Technip Energies Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton stated that Coral Norte would support faster deployment of LNG production capacity while reinforcing Mozambique's role in global gas supplies.

His comments reflect growing industry confidence in Mozambique's long term potential as an LNG exporting nation.

Why is LNG demand growing globally?

Several factors are driving LNG demand worldwide.

Energy security

Countries are seeking reliable and diversified energy supplies.

Transition fuel role

Many governments view natural gas as a transition fuel that can help reduce dependence on coal while renewable energy capacity continues to expand.

Industrial demand

Natural gas remains essential for power generation, manufacturing, and industrial activities.

Emerging markets

Growing economies in Asia continue to require increasing amounts of energy to support development.

How could Coral Norte affect global gas markets?

Although the project's production volume is relatively modest compared with some of the world's largest LNG facilities, Coral Norte will still contribute additional supplies to international markets.

Additional LNG production can:

Improve supply security

Increase market flexibility

Support long term energy contracts

Help meet growing demand in Asia and Europe

As more LNG projects come online globally, buyers gain access to a broader range of suppliers.

Why are energy companies investing heavily in LNG despite climate concerns?

Energy companies argue that natural gas can play an important role in reducing emissions compared with coal and oil.

Many countries continue to use gas as part of their energy transition strategies while expanding renewable energy sources.

Industry supporters view LNG as a bridge fuel that can support economic growth and energy security during the transition toward lower carbon energy systems.

However, environmental groups argue that long term investments in fossil fuel infrastructure may slow progress toward climate goals.

What challenges could the project face?

Like any major energy development, Coral Norte faces several potential challenges.

Market fluctuations

LNG prices can be volatile depending on global demand and supply conditions.

Construction risks

Large offshore projects are technically complex and can face delays or cost increases.

Regulatory requirements

Developers must comply with environmental and operational regulations.

Geopolitical factors

Changes in global energy markets and international politics can affect project economics.

How does Coral Norte compare with the existing Coral South project?

Coral Norte builds on the success of Coral South, Mozambique's first FLNG development.

The existing Coral South facility has already demonstrated that offshore LNG production is commercially viable in Mozambique.

Coral Norte effectively represents the next phase of development for the Coral gas hub and will significantly expand overall production capacity.

What does the contract mean for Technip Energies?

The award strengthens Technip Energies' position as one of the world's leading LNG engineering and technology companies.

The company has been involved in numerous LNG and FLNG projects globally and continues to benefit from growing investment in natural gas infrastructure.

Securing a project worth more than €1 billion highlights the strong demand for its engineering and project execution capabilities.

What is the key takeaway?

The Coral Norte FLNG project represents a major milestone for Mozambique's energy sector and a significant business win for Technip Energies and its partners. With a planned production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes of LNG annually, the project will double the Coral hub's output to approximately 7 million tonnes per year.

For Mozambique, the development reinforces its ambition to become a major global LNG exporter. For international energy markets, it adds another source of future gas supplies at a time when many countries continue seeking reliable and diversified energy sources. The project also demonstrates that despite the global transition toward cleaner energy, significant investment in natural gas infrastructure remains a key feature of the evolving global energy landscape.

News.Az