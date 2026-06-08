US drives record increase in nuclear weapons spending

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Spending on nuclear weapons by the world’s nine nuclear-armed countries increased by nearly 20% in 2025, reaching $119 billion, according to a report released Tuesday by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The 19% increase from 2024 produced the highest expenditure on nuclear weapons since the campaign group began tracking the annual nuclear arms expenditure of the U.S., Russia, China, France, Britain, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel in 2020, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. spent $69.2 billion, more than all other nuclear states combined, and saw largest increase, at 22%.

U.S. is increasing military spending in general as well as rebuilding nuclear arsenal, ICAN says.

China came second, increasing by 7% to $13.5 billion.

Britain overtook Russia to become third-biggest spender, up 17% to $12.6 billion. Russia spent $9.5 billion, increase of 6%.

2017 Nobel Peace laureate ICAN seeks total elimination of nuclear weapons.

News.Az