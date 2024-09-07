Ukrainian drones hit Russian munitions depot
A Russian munitions depot in the region of Voronezh was hit by multiple drones overnight, according to Ukrainian security sources, News.Az reports citing the Telegraph .The unnamed sources said Saturday that Kyiv believed the depot was being used to transfer munitions and equipment to Ukraine.
Alexander Gusev, the province’s Russian governor, said in a statement on Telegram that “explosive objects” had detonated after a fire in the region’s Ostorogozhsky district.
He said there had been no casualties, but that a state of emergency had been declared locally, with several hundred people evacuated and a major road closed.
The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the operation was conducted by the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service.