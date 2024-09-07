Ukrainian drones hit Russian munitions depot

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian munitions depot in the region of Voronezh was hit by multiple drones overnight, according to Ukrainian security sources, News.Az reports citing the Telegraph .

The unnamed sources said Saturday that Kyiv believed the depot was being used to transfer munitions and equipment to Ukraine.Alexander Gusev, the province’s Russian governor, said in a statement on Telegram that “explosive objects” had detonated after a fire in the region’s Ostorogozhsky district.He said there had been no casualties, but that a state of emergency had been declared locally, with several hundred people evacuated and a major road closed.The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the operation was conducted by the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service.

