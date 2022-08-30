Ukrainian grain shipment bound for Ethiopia docks Djibouti port

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ship carrying grain from Ukraine docked the port of Djibouti in the Horn of Africa on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Brave Commander vessel is at the port now, a source said on the condition of anonymity.

The consignment of grain carries aid for 20 million Ethiopians in need of food aid due to conflict situations and droughts.

On July 22, Ankara along with the UN, Moscow and Kyiv agreed to facilitate release of food and fertilizers shipments stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's war, which has led to a leap in prices.

“The fresh eruption of conflicts raging now for the 6th day in northern Ethiopia may make it difficult for aid to reach the needy people in Tigray, Amhara and Afar States,” a humanitarian worker, who wants to remain anonymous, told Anadolu Agency.

It is the first consignment from Ukraine to Africa since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine in late February.

The shipment of 23,000 metric tons of wheat grain will go to World Food Program's humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa where the threat of famine stalks the drought-hit region, the UN body said on Aug. 16, as the ship left Ukraine for Africa.

News.Az