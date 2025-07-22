Ukrainian Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes during training exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian Air Force pilot successfully ejected from a Mirage 2000 fighter jet on July 22, 2025, after experiencing a technical failure during a flight mission.

The Air Force said the pilot reported the malfunction to air traffic control and executed emergency procedures before ejecting safely, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.

In a statement, the Air Force noted, “In the evening of July 22, 2025, during the performance of a flight mission on a Mirage 2000 fighter, an aviation equipment failure occurred, which the pilot reported to the flight director. He acted competently, as required in crisis situations, and successfully ejected. The search and rescue team located the pilot, and his condition is stable. There were no casualties on the ground.”

A special commission has been appointed to investigate the cause of the incident.

The Mirage 2000 fighters operated by Ukraine were supplied by France earlier this year. In February, French authorities confirmed the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 jets, which are air-superiority variants.

The Mirage 2000, developed by Dassault Aviation, first flew in 1978, with the air-defense variant entering French service in 1984. Dassault has produced around 600 of the aircraft, nearly half of which have been exported to countries such as Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, and Taiwan.

News.Az