Ukrainian MP nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting in Washington on Nov. 13, 2024. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)
Oleksandr Merezhko, a top MP from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, has nominated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, according to his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee seen by the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 26, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
Merezhko's move is at odds with the statements of many opinion leaders in Ukraine who have criticized Trump for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioning further U.S. assistance to Ukraine. Trump has also promised to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, and there is speculation that he could pressure Kyiv to cede territory to Russia or agree to Putin's terms.
However, some Ukrainian politicians and analysts argue that Trump may be swayed to Ukraine's side and help Kyiv reach a peace deal with Russia from a position of strength.
"It is my belief that Trump has made considerable contributions to world peace, and that he can make more in the future," Merezhko, an MP from Zelensky's Servant of the People party and chairman of the Ukrainian parliament's foreign affairs committee, wrote in his letter.
