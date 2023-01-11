Ukrainian official says Russian efforts to capture key Donetsk town of Soledar have been unsuccessful

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said Wednesday afternoon that Russia is not in control of Soledar, the town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that has been the site of intense fighting in recent days, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Heavy fighting continues in Soledar,” Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram message posted on Wednesday. “Having suffered losses, the enemy once again replaced its units, increased the number of Wagner's troops, trying to break through the defense of our troops and completely take over the town, but is unsuccessful," deputy defense minister said.

News.Az