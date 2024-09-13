Ukrainian pilots begin F-16 training in Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training to operate F-16 fighter jets in Romania.

The minister noted that this development is likely to enhance the Ukrainian air force's capabilities, News.Az reports citing foreign media. After a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar on the subject of boosting Ukraine’s air deenses, Umerov wrote on Telegram: "There will be more F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian skies. A group of our pilots is already being trained in Romania."He also said that a new Patriot air defense system, pledged by Romania, will be delivered to Ukraine soon.On August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine had received its first F-16s from Western allies. According to The Economist, Ukraine has received ten F-16s so far, with plans to double that number by the end of the year. The magazine estimates that Ukraine may eventually receive up to 79 F-16 jets.In late August, an F-16 was destroyed in Ukraine, leading to discussions about the effectiveness of pilot training, which has been described as “accelerated” and “non-standard” by The Wall Street Journal.

News.Az