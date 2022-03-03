Ukrainian side announces agenda of second round of talks with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikhail Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy, has made public the agenda of the second round of Ukrainian-Russian talks, News.Az reports.

Podolyak shared a post on Twitter, in which he noted that there were three directions on the agenda of the meeting from the Ukrainian side.

He said that they are an immediate cessation of hostilities, a cease-fire agreement, and the opening of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from destroyed villages and settlements that are under constant shelling.

News.Az