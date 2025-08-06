Ukrainians expelled from Russia launch hunger strike at Georgian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 Ukrainian citizens stranded in harsh conditions near the Russian-Georgian border have begun a hunger strike, demanding urgent assistance, according to Novaya Gazeta Europe.

The group is part of roughly 100 Ukrainians trapped in a cramped, windowless basement near Georgia’s Dariali border crossing for over two months. Among them are former prisoners deported by Russia after serving their sentences, as well as civilians expelled for opposing Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Many lack proper documentation, and Georgian authorities view them as a security risk, refusing them border crossing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a written appeal delivered to Georgian border guards, the Ukrainian Embassy, the Georgian Ombudsman, and human rights groups, the hunger strikers called for a Ukrainian consul’s visit, access to food and medical care, clarification on their detention, and immediate release.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said the group has not made specific demands to Tbilisi and emphasized cooperation with the Red Cross and Ukrainian diplomats for repatriation. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry criticized Russia for using deportations as a weapon and called on Russia to transport deportees directly to Ukraine’s border.

The Dariali crossing remains the only exit point for Ukrainians expelled from Russia, but Georgian authorities have yet to confirm when they will be allowed to leave.

News.Az