UK’s top diplomat arrives in Kyiv

Photo: Valeriy Zaluzhnyi/Telegram

UK's Foreign Secretary David Lammy has arrived in Kyiv.

This was announced by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, who published on Telegram a photo of him meeting the top British diplomat at the railway station in Kyiv, News.Az reports. 

"I welcome British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Ukraine. We will talk about further cooperation and joint projects to strengthen Ukraine's security," Zaluzhnyi noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the UK for its continued support for Ukraine. 


