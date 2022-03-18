UN and partners complete first humanitarian aid convoy to Sumy, Ukraine

The United Nations announced Friday that alongside its partners in Ukraine it completed the first convoy of humanitarian aid to the city of Sumy, which is located in the northeast of the country, News.az reports.

"The 130 metric tons of essential aid includes medical supplies, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals and canned food that will directly help some 35,000 people. In addition to these items, the convoy brought equipment to repair water systems to help 50,000 people," UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad said in a statement Friday. "The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) facilitated the dialogue for the safe passage of the humanitarian convoy."

Supplies were provided by the World Food Programme, UN Refugee Agency, World Health Organization, and the UN Children’s Fund, as well as the nongovernmental organization People in Need, according to the statement.

"We count on the continued cooperation of all parties as the United Nations and our humanitarian partners scale up our relief operation to respond to the grave humanitarian crisis caused by this war. We are here to help the most vulnerable civilians caught in the fighting, wherever they are in Ukraine. We need unhindered and sustained humanitarian access to do so," Awad added.