UN calls for de-escalation and civilian protection as Syria conflict intensifies

On Sunday, violence broke out between Sunni Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Sweida, following the abduction of a Druze merchant on the highway to Damascus two days earlier.

The casualty figures are unclear according to local reports, but the death toll is at least 30, and hundreds have been injured, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As violent unrest continued Monday, interim government security forces were deployed to restore order, which reportedly led to clashes with local armed militia.

On the same day, Israeli forces struck tanks under the control of Syrian forces in defence of the Druze, whom it considers a loyal minority at home and in the occupied Golan area, according to news reports.

Shortly after forces of the caretaker government in Damascus arrived in Sweida on Tuesday, Syria’s defence chief announced a ceasefire.

Tensions have historically been high between minority groups in the city since Islamist rebels toppled former president Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December and a new caretaker government was installed which is gaining increasing international recognition.

