UN calls for end to Israel's bombardment of Syria

The UN special envoy for Syria calls on Israel to halt its military movements and bombardments inside Syria, days after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“We are continuing to see Israeli movements and bombardments into Syrian territory. This needs to stop. This is extremely important,” Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva, according to media reports.Israel Air Force strikes on Sunday and Monday hit advanced missile storage sites, air defense systems, weapon production facilities, and airports, and also took out planes, helicopters and tanks that belonged to the Assad government’s military.

