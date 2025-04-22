UN chief appoints UK envoy to lead strategic review of UNRWA

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ian Martin of the UK on Tuesday to lead a strategic assessment of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"The Secretary-General announced today the appointment of Ian Martin of the United Kingdom as head of the strategic assessment, as part of his UN80 initiative, of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Dujarric noted that Martin is tasked "with conducting the strategic assessment in order to review UNRWA’s impact; implementation of its mandate under present political, financial, security and other constraints; and, consequences and risks, for Palestine refugees."

He will also identify options for action by UN member states and the organization, added Dujarric.

Martin has led several UN reviews, including an independent strategic review of the UN Mission in Somalia. He previously served as the UN's top envoy in Libya and held roles in field missions in Timor-Leste, Nepal, Eritrea, Rwanda and Haiti.

He studied history and economics at Cambridge University and development economics at Harvard University.

News.Az