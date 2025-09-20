UN Chief calls for global unity on Organization’s 80th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for renewed global unity as the United Nations marks its 80th anniversary amid rising international divisions and crises.

Guterres described the UN as a “living legacy” and urged nations to strengthen multilateral cooperation to address shared global challenges, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It is often in the darkest hours when despair looms and division deepens — that humanity comes together to make history,” Guterres said, addressing staff at a commemorative event at UN headquarters in New York.

“Global problems demand global solutions. We are all privileged to be part of one of the most ambitious and profound undertakings in human history: The decision — despite our differences — to solve problems together,” he said.

Underlining that “anything and everything is possible when we stand united,” the UN chief described the body as a “living legacy” sustained by the people who serve under its flag.

“The United Nations is not just a set of buildings. It is not just words on paper. It is alive — in you,” Guterres said, praising the work of peacekeepers, humanitarian staff, diplomats and civil society who, he said, have changed “the world not just through declarations, but through dedication.”

He pointed to the UN’s achievements over eight decades: preventing wars, improving education and global health and saving lives through humanitarian assistance.

Guterres said the institution’s value lies also in “what has been achieved — but what still lies ahead.”

Calling on member states to strengthen multilateral cooperation, Guterres urged leaders and citizens to commit to carrying forward the UN’s mission.

“Let us honor the legacy we have inherited and commit to the legacy we will leave behind. Let us keep the living legacy going and growing for one and all,” he said.

