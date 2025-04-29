UN chief talks to Indian, Pakistani officials as tensions rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held separate talks with officials from Pakistan and India on Tuesday as tensions between the two countries continued to rise.

"The Secretary-General spoke today by telephone with H.E. Mr. Muhammad Shebaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and H.E. Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India," according to a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

The already frosty relations between the two neighbors were further strained after last week's deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which gunmen killed 26 victims.

Guterres "reiterated his strong condemnation of the 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir," and stressed the "importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means."

"The Secretary-General also expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences. He offered his Good Offices to support de-escalation efforts," it added.

New Delhi said the attack had "cross-border" links.

Islamabad, however, has distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering to cooperate with an independent inquiry into the attack.

India suspended a decades-long water-sharing agreement, the Indus Waters Treaty, a move condemned by Islamabad.

The two countries have also shut border crossings, and further downgraded diplomatic ties.

News.Az