UN chief urges US and Israel to halt war with Iran as Middle East crisis deepens

UN chief urges US and Israel to halt war with Iran as Middle East crisis deepens

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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the United States and Israel to end their military campaign against Iran, while urging Tehran to cease attacks on its neighbours, warning that the region is edging towards a broader and more dangerous conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the UN chief delivered a stark message as hostilities entered their second month, highlighting mounting civilian casualties and growing economic fallout, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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“My message is clear,” Guterres said. “To the United States and Israel, it is high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering and already triggering devastating economic consequences. To Iran, to stop attacking its neighbours.”

Escalating crisis raises global concerns

Guterres warned that the Middle East crisis is intensifying, with increasing reports of indiscriminate attacks and damage to civilian infrastructure. He stressed that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly as violence continues.

“The Middle East crisis has lurched into its second month,” he said, pointing to the rising scale of destruction and the expanding scope of the conflict.

According to the UN chief, the impact of the war is no longer confined to the immediate region, with ripple effects being felt across global markets and security dynamics.

Fears of a wider regional war

Guterres cautioned that the current trajectory could lead to a much larger confrontation, potentially engulfing the entire Middle East.

“The world is on the edge of a wider war,” he warned, adding that such an escalation would have “dramatic impacts around the globe.”

The warning reflects growing international concern that continued hostilities could draw in additional regional actors, further destabilising an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

Call for diplomacy and international law

The UN secretary-general emphasised that diplomatic initiatives are ongoing and must be given the opportunity to succeed. He underlined that any resolution must be rooted in international law and the principles of the United Nations.

Efforts to de-escalate the conflict, he said, should be “anchored firmly in international law, including the UN Charter.”

Guterres outlined key principles that should guide any path forward, including the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding critical facilities, including nuclear installations, and maintaining freedom of navigation in regional waterways.

Appeal for urgent de-escalation

In his closing remarks, Guterres urged all parties to prioritise dialogue over continued military confrontation.

“We must find a peaceful way out,” he said. “Conflicts do not end on their own. They end when leaders choose dialogue over destruction.”

His appeal comes amid intensifying international efforts to prevent further escalation and to bring the parties back to the negotiating table, as fears grow that the conflict could spiral into a broader regional war with far-reaching consequences.

News.Az