US cancels planned troop deployment to Poland amid NATO force reshuffle - VIDEO

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The United States has cancelled the planned deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland as part of a broader Pentagon decision to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from NATO territory in Germany. The move comes amid rising political tensions between Washington and Berlin and a wider reassessment of US troop presence in Europe.

A senior NATO military official confirmed the development, saying that rotational replenishment forces are not part of NATO’s formal deterrence and defence planning structure, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The decision follows the US plan to reduce troop levels in Germany after diplomatic friction linked to remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and a subsequent public response from US President Donald Trump. NATO officials say the alliance’s overall posture remains unchanged, though the move is expected to be closely watched in Poland, which had anticipated receiving additional US forces.

News.Az