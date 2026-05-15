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Erdogan arrives in Turkistan for organization of Turkic States summit

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Erdogan arrives in Turkistan for organization of Turkic States summit
Photo: Yeni Şafak

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Kazakh city of Turkistan to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, where he is joining regional leaders for high-level discussions on cooperation and integration. The visit includes participation alongside Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Turkish Cypriot representatives.

Erdogan was received at Hazret Sultan International Airport by senior Kazakh officials, including state counselor Erlan Qarin and regional representatives, as well as Turkey’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

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The summit, hosted at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, brings together heads of state to discuss regional cooperation, economic integration, and security issues. Leaders are expected to focus on transport links, trade corridors, and institutional coordination, with a joint statement anticipated at the conclusion of the meeting.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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