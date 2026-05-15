Did Trump look at Xi Jinping’s personal notes? - VIDEO

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During an official dinner in Beijing, reportedly held between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, an unexpected moment has attracted wide attention online.

Footage from the event shows Xi Jinping briefly leaving the table during the dinner. At that moment, Trump is seen appearing to look at the Chinese leader’s personal notes, sparking discussion and curiosity on social media, News.Az reports.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared, has not been officially commented on by either side. However, it quickly became a talking point due to the informal and unusual nature of the moment during a high-level diplomatic setting.

The dinner, described as an official engagement between the two leaders in Beijing, was part of broader diplomatic interactions between the United States and China.

News.Az