BRICS top diplomats hold fresh talks in New Delhi amid global tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top diplomats from the BRICS bloc held fresh talks in New Delhi on the second day of a two-day meeting hosted by India, as member states discussed developments unfolding amid global geopolitical tensions. The gathering brought together foreign ministers and senior representatives from the 11-member grouping.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of the US-Israeli war with Iran, which began earlier this year but is currently under a fragile ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

RECOMMENDED STORIES India and Iran discuss Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz security in New Delhi talks

Samsung's South Korean union sticks to strike plan after talks offer; shares slide

Did the U.S. soften its stance on chip restrictions during Trump Xi talks?

Samsung Electronics proposes unconditional talks with union; strike plan holds

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi attended the talks, while China was represented by its ambassador to India as its top diplomat was in Beijing for a state visit. The discussions are expected to conclude with a joint statement, as BRICS continues to focus on strengthening alternative financial systems and expanding cooperation among Global South countries.

News.Az